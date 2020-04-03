The English rock band Queen guitarist Brian May has just updated his official social media account with a new micro-moment and gave information to fans about the riff he gets asked about most often.

In today’s video, Brian showed his fans and everyone who saw this video how the “We Will Rock You” solo was played. In the 43-second video, Brian focused the camera only on his guitar and showed the tips in the riff to the fans.

He sent the video with the following caption: “We WILL Rock You!!! – again – given half a chance!!!

“Micro Moment #11. This is the riff I get asked about most often. It gets that strange ‘clang’ to it because I’m playing a high ‘A major’ chord as a ‘bar’ on strings 2, 3 and 4, way up at the octave position, but the A-string is not fretted – it’s left behind at the bottom sounding a low open ‘A’. So you get that ‘interference’ between the harmonics of the component notes. Especially with the amp turned up into distortion, as here. I’m not hitting the bottom ‘E’ at all.

“When we first recorded this, I was determined to break all the rules. Including putting the solo at the end of the song instead of somewhere in the middle! And having no drums!!! Funny – ironically it became a drum favourite – which makes me very happy! But the stamps and claps became a trade-mark. Here you can hear the guitar with NOTHING else!!! Cheers!”

The video attracted great interest by the fans. In the comments of the post, everyone who knew or didn’t know how to play the guitar talked about the beauty of the sound and Brian‘s talents.

You can see the video shared by Brian May below.