In a new live Q&A podcast on his official social media account, the American musician Joe Satriani was asked if he will write a song about coronavirus, which threatens the whole world with his fatality.

While he talks about the issue, Joe expressed his surprise in front of the question. He said he just thinking about the songs and that the songs are kind of gain meaning like a snowball.

“Will I write a song about coronavirus? Oh my god, I’m just thinking about songs, they kind of gain meaning, like a snowball, right, rolling down the hill.

“These days it’s like snowballs rolling down Mount Everest or something like that. There’s a new song on the record called ‘Teardrops’ – it had nothing to do with the current situation, but every time I listen to it, I can’t help thinking about what’s happening.”

Joe has also talked about the power of instrumental music. He added people can put their own story to the music.

“And I know the songs will be linked with all the other things that came to mind during writing and recording that. That’s the power of instrumental music; it gains meaning as the perspective increases.

“And of course, when people hear it, it becomes defined in their life in their own special way. Again, very powerful, instrumental music. Without the lyrics there, it forces you to think about what the singer is talking about. You can put your own story to the music, that’s why I love it so much.”

Joe Satriani‘s new album Shapeshifting, which consists of 13-tracks in total, will be released on April 10, 2020.

