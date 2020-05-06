In a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation, the 72-year-old musician Tony Iommi, also known as the lead guitarist of the English heavy metal band Black Sabbath, has talked about the possibility of Black Sabbath shows and excited fans with his comments.

During the interview, when the successful guitarist asked about the issue, he welcomed the thing positively.

“I think that it would be good, if we could do that,” he said. “The hard thing is, certainly with Sabbath, because it’s such a big thing, you can’t just do an occasional show, because of the crew, and you have the whole setup. It would have to be a year or an 18-month tour… I’m not opposed to doing anything; I just would do it in a different way.”

The heavy metal legends Black Sabbath has played its last show on February 4, 2017, at Genting Arena in Birmingham during its “The End” tour.