The 37-year heavy metal band Megadeth, who released its fifteenth and the latest studio album in 2016, broke its silence on the band’s upcoming sixteenth album and excited fans with the latest appearance of the band’s vocalist Dave Mustaine.

In the photo shared through the band’s social media accounts, the 58-year-old singer was in the studio and recording new stuff.

When they sent the studio pose, Megadeth included the following statement: “Laying down some vocals today! #Megadeth16.”

Dave Mustaine‘s huge pose attracted great interest from the fans and excited its fans. As a response to Megadeth, the fans expressed that they’re glad to see this news during difficult coronavirus pandemic.

According to Dave Mustaine‘s 28-year-old son’s recent social media post, his father Dave Mustaine has been using his self-isolating times to build a makeshift vocal booth for his home studio.

Megadeth released its fifteenth studio album called “Dystopia” on January 22, 2016.