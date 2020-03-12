During an appearance on NME, the 71-year-old English singer Ozzy Osbourne, best known as the lead vocalist of the American heavy metal band Black Sabbath, has talked about the English rock band Motorhead legend Lemmy Kilmister, who died at the age of 70, and revealed their rare-known moments.

“When Lemmy died, it fucked me up bad,” Ozzy said. “He was a good man. To look at Lemmy you’d think he had about two brain cells, but he was very knowledgeable.

“I wish you could have seen his apartment – fucking hell! It was like the Imperial War Museum. I used to buy Nazi daggers for him when I was on the road and bring them back for him. He must have had 10,000 fucking German daggers.”

Ozzy also recalled his first solo tour in America. While he talks about those days, he said Lemmy Kilmister, Sharon Osbourne, and himself went to Sharon Osbourne‘s father’s house to rest for a few days. He remembered the brutal sentences Lemmy told him.

“I’ll never forget that when I did my first solo tour in America, Motörhead opened up for me,” Ozzy said. “We had a few days off so I went round to Sharon‘s father’s house and Lemmy came with us.

“Eventually, it was time to go back on tour, but I’d been doing coke all fucking week,” he continued. “I come out into the yard and Lemmy comes out and his face is fucking whiter than a ghost.

“He looks at me and he goes: ‘Fuck me, man, I hope I don’t look as bad as you.’ If Lemmy Kilmister says that to you, you must be fucking bad. I just went, ‘Cancel the gigs.’”

Motorhead star Lemmy Kilmister has died on December 25, 2015, because of prostate cancer, cardiac arrhythmia, and congestive heart failure.