One of the greatest female musicians, Cristina Scabbia, the singer of the Italian gothic metal band Lacuna Coil, has recently shared a photo through her social media account and criticized people who always talked idle and do not act logically.

“Hello, we have one, let’s use it as much as we can,” she said. “The storage is limited, I don’t believe everything I read or hear: i filter everything and keep what’s most valuable. Not said I’m right but at least I leave most of the bullshit out.”

On the comments of the photo, most of the fans supported her and clapped her. Also, her Juno-nominated close friend Lindsay Schoolcraft commented on the photo and recalled her one of the rare-known moment she ever lived.

“Can remember that one LEGO castle I built as a child,” Lindsay said. “Can never remember the pass code to get into the bus.”

Cristina responded and said, “That is a very valuable thing.”

Also, among the coronavirus cases, Italy is the third worst-hit country about it. Before this post, Cristina has talked about the coronavirus cases in Italy and revealed there is nothing to be afraid of.

“To all the coilers around the world who are sending me messages being worried for the virus going on right now: thank you so much for worrying but at the moment we are ok and going on with regular life,” Cristina said. “The situation is not as crazy as the media want you to believe and we are not like in The walking dead. Freedom of information has a price to pay, let’s hope we can mantain calm and civic sense without spreading useless fear. We fear nothing.”