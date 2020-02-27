One of the rarest photos of Ghost bandleader Tobias Forge has been revealed by the School of Ghoul Facebook page. In the photo, Tobias Forge was in full black metal corpse paint at the age of 15. Also, the photo originally appeared in an interview made by Scriptures Of Malignancy in 1996.

“This picture was found by Brad Sadler in a metal zine called Scriptures of Malignancy,” written in the statement. “This is very rare and few copies exist.”

“[Tobias] Forge was interviewed by the zine and from reading this we learned that he was in a band called Absurdum in 1994 aged just 14,” they added.

“Tobias played in a series of bands in 1995 which he refers to as ‘unserious shitbands’ and in August 1995 he decided to change the name of Absurdum to Superior.

“There were two Superior demos called ‘Metamorphis’ (1996) and ‘Illustrare ad Infernali’ (1997) It’s now come to light that there was an earlier demo recorded for Superior in 1995 called ‘Anno Dracule (Dark Wampyrious Consipracy)’ but it was never released. Seriously, that’s the name of it!”

The photos attracted great interest from the Ghost fans.