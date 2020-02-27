With a new post through his social media account, the 72-year-old musician Alice Cooper, who also known as the member of the American supergroup Hollywood Vampires, has announced the new stuff he released upon the fans’ intensive request.

In the past weeks, Alice Cooper has shared a playlist called Fan Mixtape. The playlist was highly appreciated and liked by the fans, but also the fans were of the opinion that the playlist needed a little more touch. Alice Cooper listened them and made a huge announcement today.

“You asked and we listened,” Alice said. “The official Alice Cooper Fan Mixtape playlist has been updated with your newest suggestions.”

The 83-song playlist includes Poison, Cold Ethyl, Wind-up Toy, Bed of Nails, Freedom, Hey Stoopid, Second Coming, Steven, I Never Cry, You and Me, Hello Hooray, Little By Little, Desperado, Gimme, Alma Mater, Crazy Little Child, Go to Hell and many more.

You can listen entire playlist below.