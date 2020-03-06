David Gilmour, who joined Pink Floyd as guitarist and co-lead vocalist in 1968 shortly before the departure of founding member Syd Barrett, has turned 74 today and accept whole birthday wishes.

The English progressive rock band Pink Floyd, which formed in 1965, has just recently shared a special post through their social media accounts and celebrated the band’s legendary member David Gilmour’s birthday.

“Many happy returns to David Gilmour,” Pink Floyd wrote in the social media letter. “It’s not just his birthday today, but the anniversary of the 2006 release of On An Island, selections of which he performed for the first time live, at his own 60th birthday party at London’s Porchester Hall!”

On the comments of the photo, the fans celebrated his special day and they made him feel that he was not alone.