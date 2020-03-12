The 51-year-old successful musician Alex Skolnick, best known as the guitarist of the American thrash metal band Testament, has just updated his official Twitter account and slammed President Donald Trump for failing to issue an emergency declaration for the coronavirus.

“We have a legitimate emergency but no Federal declaration or order because it’s not politically helpful. Yet, a full on ‘State of Emergency’ was declared for an approaching caravan (that no one remembers) right before the 2018 midterm elections,” Alex wrote in the tweet he shared.

On Friday, the 45th and current president of the United States, Donald Trump, has signed an $8.3 billion spending bill to combat the virus.