During a new appearance on Rolling Stone, Shawn “Clown” Crahan, best known as one of the two percussionists/background vocalists of the heavy metal band Slipknot, has talked about the coronavirus pandemic and made important comments about it.

Anywhere in the conversation, while the interviewer asked if he had anything to say to Slipknot fans and people who read it, Shawn “Clown” Crahan replied:

“Hey, everybody; I love you. You know, I love each and every one of you as I’m sure you love me. … Obviously it’s being said, we have to be safe. So knowledge is a gift. It’s something you give, and that’s something that’s being given to us. So you must take it seriously.

“But we also must remember that there are plenty of crazy things from influenza to malaria to random acts of circumstantial events that take people’s lives every day. So with that said, it just means we use those skills that hopefully our parents and the people around us gave us when we were young. You know, wash your hands, don’t wipe your nose, blow your nose, take out the trash, wash your hands again. Don’t make out with this girl — she’s got a cold.”

He finished his words by saying that he loves everyone. He also reminded people that humanity will beat the coronavirus as soon as possible.

“There are the tragedies, you know, and, I guess I want to spend more time talking about the positive potential in our world. And that’s why I say: I just love everyone. Hope everyone’s cool. We’re going to get through this.”

Shawn “Clown” Crahan, best known as the #6, rocking the stage with the Grammy Award-winning Slipknot since 1995.

Slipknot has released its sixth and latest studio album “We Are Not Your Kind” on August 9, 2019, by Roadrunner Records.