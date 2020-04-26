The 35-year rock band Guns N’ Roses has recently updated its social media accounts with a rare photo of the band’s guitarist Slash and kept in touch with fans with it.

In the photo they shared, Slash was rocking the crowd as always. Also, in his pose, Slash had jumped from one of the columns on the stage, and the content of the photo was related to this.

“Flying f’n high,” Guns N’ Roses wrote in the caption of the post they shared.

In the comments of the post, the fans shared their thoughts about pose and Slash. While some of them say Slash is flying, some of them asked if the new album will be out on November 25th.

You can find the post shared by Guns N’ Roses below.