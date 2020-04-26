Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, also known as the founder of the band, has recently shared a rare-known photo including Duane Eddy and Bob Harris and celebrated Duane Eddy‘s birthday through his “OnThisDay” series.

In the photo taken in October 2018 at Duane Eddy‘s London Palladium show, the successful musicians were backstage, and they were smiling.

Jimmy Page took the caption of the post he shared: “Happy Birthday to Guitar legend @duaneeddyofficial. This photo, with @whisperingbob, was taken at Duane’s show at the London Palladium in October 2018.”

In the comments of the photo, the fans sent their good wishes to legendary guitarist Duane Eddy. They also stated that Jimmy Page is a legend.

Here’s the photo shared by Jimmy Page: