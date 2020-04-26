Heavy metal band Motley Crue, which announced its reunion with a 2020 Stadium Tour, has just updated its official Twitter account with one of the most important dates of the band and remembered their first show as Motley Crue.

The heavy metal band, which founded in 1981 and disbanded in 2015 but announced its returning in 2018, played its first show on April 24-25 in 1981.

Motley Crue described those days with the following caption: “On this day 1981 we played our first show as Mötley Crüe at The Starwood West Hollywood California.”

As a response to the tweet, many fans celebrated the anniversary of the first shows. They also thanked the band for their return.