The successful musician Sebastian Bach, known with his 9-year career with American heavy metal band Skid Row, has just updated his Twitter account and quoted the 45th and current United States President Donald Trump‘s tweet.

Recently, president Donal Trump has updated his social media account with a new tweet saying that some news publishers are posting fake news. Sebastian Bach quoted his tweet and shared his thoughts by thinking coronavirus pandemic.

Donald Trump sent the following tweet through his social media: “The Wall Street Journal always ‘forgets’ to mention that the ratings for the White House Press Briefings are ‘through the roof’ (Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale, according to @nytimes) & is only way for me to escape the Fake News & get my views across. WSJ is Fake News!”

Sebastian Bach quoted and wrote: “Nobody gives a shit.”

As a response to Sebastian Bach, many fans have agreed on one thinking that “the ratings are only huge because the world is scared.”

With the latest report published on April 10, 2020, 17:08 GMT, the total number of cases in the United States reached 478,366. While 17,927 of these cases lost their lives, 26,163 defeated the coronavirus. The treatment of 434,276 people continues.