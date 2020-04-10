The 72-aged rock legend Alice Cooper, also known as The Godfather of Shock Rock, has just shared a new list through his social media account and adviced 12 movies to people that who isolating themselves during quarantine days.

The list features Mandy, The Shining, Monster Dog, Hereditary, Critters, Freddy’s Dead – The Final Nightmare, and many more horror films.

Alice Cooper sent the list by saying stay safe to people: “In the final installment in Movies for Minions – it’s my Quarantine Horror Binge Part III: @AmazonPrimeVideo. Stay home. Stay safe.”

The list attracted great interest by the people who saw the photo. They discussed the films’ quality in the comments of the photo.

You can find the full list below.

1- Freddy’s Dead – The Final Nightmare

2- Salem’s Lot

3- Suspiria (2018)

4- Hereditary

5- Monster Dog

6- The Shining

7- Dr. Sleep

8- Mandy

9- Brightburn

10- Invisible Man (2020)

11- Critters

12- Friday the 13th 6 – Jason Lives