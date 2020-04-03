The American heavy metal musician/filmmaker Rob Zombie, also known as a founding member of the heavy metal band White Zombie, has just updated his social media account with the rarest photo of himself and remembered the moment he lived with Tobe Hooper, Wes Craven, Stuart Gordon, and Eli Roth for the first time.

The black-white photo belonged to 17 years ago. In the photo, Rob Zombie and his friends Tobe Hooper, Wes Craven, Stuart Gordon, and Eli Roth were sitting on the stage and they were informing people in the horror directors panel.

Rob Zombie sent the photo with following caption: “I can’t believe this was 17 years ago! It was a horror directors panel with Tobe Hooper, Wes Craven, Stuart Gordon, myself and Eli Roth. Me and Eli were the new punks on the block. It was an honor to share the stage with these guys. It’s shocking 3 of them are now gone. Long live the Masters of Horror.”

Eli Roth, which is one of the members in the photo, has commented on the photo Rob shared and shared his thoughts about it.

“What a time,” Eli wrote. “Still in awe we got to do that. I can’t believe they’re gone. Long live the Masters Indeed. Thanks for posting this.”

Here’s the photo shared by Rob Zombie: