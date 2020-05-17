The heavy metal musician/filmmaker Rob Zombie celebrated the 76th birthday of the American actor Danny Trejo and sent much love to him with the rare poses he shared on his Instagram account.

The 55-year-old singer has just updated his social media accounts with a new post includes 7 photos of him and Danny Trejo. Using this, Rob showed his respect for the successful actor and described him as a “super nice dude.”

In the letter he shared, Rob was touching how long they know each other. He also mentioned how many films they played together.

Rob Zombie included the following caption: “A big happy birthday to my pal Danny Trejo. After knowing him for 16 years and making 4 movies together he is still a blast to hang out with. A super nice dude proving age is just a number. #happybirthday #dannytrejo #robzombie #sherimoonzombie #thedevilsrejects #halloween #thehauntedworldofelsuperbeasto #3fromhell #diamonddallaspage #trejostacos.”

As a response to the post of Rob Zombie, many fans expressed how great actor Danny is. Also, some of them sent their special wishes to him.

Danny Trejo and Rob Zombie have recently appeared in the horror movie “3 From Hell,” which written, co-produced, and directed by Rob Zombie.

In addition to his countless movie career, Danny Trejo appeared in several Slayer music videos.