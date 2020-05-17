The American heavy metal band Pantera star Phil Anselmo talked about who is the greatest metal singer in music history and shared his honest opinion about it.

In a new appearance on Revolver, the 51-year-old guitarist was asked to name the greatest metal singer of musical history. When he answered, he was exact.

“Hands down, Rob Halford,” he said. “Absolutely.”

After his reply, Phil noticed that some things get wrong. He continued his words adding Ronnie James Dio to Rob Halford and paid his tribute to him, who died at the age of 67 due to stomach cancer yesterday (May 16).

“Oh! Can I have… Oh!… Dio! Ronnie James Dio. My Lord, what a powerful presence and a powerful man! They both – you can hear them project from the stage.

“If you were standing on the side, they were the loudest freaking thing on that stage. If you went around the front, they were the loudest thing on that stage. So… it was amazing, powerful.”

Phil Anselmo rocked the stage with Pantera as the lead vocalist from 1986 to 2003.

