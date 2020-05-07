The 57-year-old musician Flea, best known as the bassist of the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, has just shared a new post featuring Kraftwerk’s successful musician Florian Schneider, who died at the age of 73 due to cancer, and paid his tribute to him.

The tragic passing of Florian Schneider was confirmed by his bandmate, Ralf Hütter. At the statement shared by Ralf, he said that he passed away just a few days after his 73rd birthday.

Flea included the following statement on his social media post: “Man we are losing the hugely influential great ones. Rest In Peace the great Florian Schneider. That music will put you in a trance and Sent a million musicians in a new direction, (Bowie named a beautiful song after him for crying out loud!); had a huge hand in the invention of hip hop, all while fearlessly navigating and pioneering the inventive avante-garde in post war Germany. What a spirit! Radioactivity is in the air for you and me! Kraftwerk forever! I’m grateful for you Florian!”

Many fans have sent their condolences to Kraftwerk and Florian‘s family. Some of them wrote in the comments of the photo that he was a legend.