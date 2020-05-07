The Grammy Award-winning rock band Queen guitarist Brian May broke silence on whether the band makes a sequel to the biographical drama film “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which released on November 2, 2018, in the United States, and answered the questions about it.

Recently, in a new conversation with Rolling Stone, the legendary guitarist Brian May stated that they’ve talked about it and revealed what he thinks about the “Bohemian Rhapsody” sequel.

“Don’t think we didn’t think about it. We’ve talked. Basically, we think not, at the moment. Things could change, I suppose, but I think it would be difficult.”

According to 72-year-old guitarist Brian May, which added that it’s not impossible, the challenge in making another movie is that it would likely focus on the legendary musician Freddie Mercury‘s struggle with AIDS.

“I don’t think that would be an uplifting thing to do. I’m not saying it’s impossible because there is a great story there, but we don’t feel that’s the story we want to tell at the moment.”

Freddie Mercury has died at the age of 45 due to AIDS.