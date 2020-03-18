The coronavirus, which has been the number one subject in the world for about a month and threatens our lives, continues to take lives because we have not taken the measures. One of the most important measures that can be taken to protect against the virus is to wash our hands with plenty of water and soap for at least 30 seconds. Also, the experts have recommended that people are not to be in crowded environments and to go out of our home unless it is important.

The American rock band Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello has just added a new photo through his official social media account and touched the coronavirus issue. He made an awareness with uses the English rock band The Beatles, which formed in 1960 in Liverpool.

The photo he used was a photo that even the people who did not listen to the group but knew it. The photo was featuring that The Beatles group members were walking on the pedestrian crossing.

“#SocialDistancing,” Tom wrote in the caption of the photo he shared.

In the comments of the photo, many fans expressed that they had fun with it. This was a good way to make a social awareness because the photo seemed to have a place in their memory.