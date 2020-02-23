The world-known heavy metal band Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali, who announced on last October 21 that he had been battling stage four pancreatic cancer since April 17th, has recently gave new details about his cancer treatment through his social media accounts and informed the fans.

In the post he shared, Frankie looked on the hospital bed.

“AND SO BEGINS CHEMO #12…. PEDAL TO THE CANCER METAL #fuckcancer! WISHING EVERYONE A WONDERFUL WEEKEND,” Frank said in the caption of the post.

“FAMILY MATTERS,” he added. “I STARTED CHEMO 12 NEW FORMULA YESTERDAY AND IT’S PRETTY BRUTAL. REGINA HAS MEETINGS TODAY AND INTO THE EVENING (AND TOMORROW) WITH FILM INDUSTRY PEOPLE. SHE TOLD ME SHE WAS GOING TO CANCEL. I STRONGLY OPPOSED TELLING HER THAT MY CANCER WHICH IS ALREADY DISRUPTING HER DAILY LIFE SHOULD NOT RUIN THIS FOR HER TOO. SHE MADE ARRANGEMENTS TO HAVE MY DAUGHTER ASHLEY HELP ME, SHE FEEDS THE CATS & DOGS AS WELL AS TAKING THE DOGS OUT IN CAYOTEVILLE AND CLEANING AROUND THE HOUSE. FAMIGLIA IS PRICELESS & I AM BLESSED BEYOND MEASURE.”

Also, during an interview with Sirius XM’s Trunk Nation on November 27, Frankie opened his disease and gave more details about it.

“My oncologist at a recent visit said that the tumor in the pancreas has shrunk some,” he said. “So that was positive. There was no more fluid in my lungs, and that a lot of the problems with the liver, they didn’t see anymore, except that there are two areas there that they have some concern, which is why just this week, I did another CT scan, and I’m waiting for the results to come back on that.”

AND SO BEGINS CHEMO #12…. PEDAL TO THE CANCER METAL #fuckcancer! WISHING EVERYONE A WONDERFUL WEEKEND! Frankie Banali paylaştı: 21 Şubat 2020 Cuma