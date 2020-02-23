After the end of the European shows, the world-known heavy metal band Megadeth, which formed in 1983 shortly after Dave Mustaine‘s dismissal from Metallica, has recently posted a farewell message for their European fans and thanked them, their killer crew and the venues for everything. The band also gave some information about what they will do in the future.

“We wanted to thank the bands we played with, our amazing hardworking crew who help us put on the best show possible night after night, the venues, security, & our die hard fans who traveled far and wide to see us play,” they said. “It means the world to us! An extra special thank you to Cullen and Ellie at Adidas for setting us up with these amazing jackets! Kept us warm in these beautiful frozen European cities.”

They continued: “We are heading home for a brief break, record album 16 and then preparing for our summer tour with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames. Get your tickets now, you don’t want to miss what we have planned for you!”

The closest Megadeth concert will take place on February 26 at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center in New York City.

Many fans recalled the Megadeth shows in their city as a comment to the photo and stated that this is quite wonderful.