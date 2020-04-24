The 50-year English rock band Queen star Brian May has just updated his official social media account with a new post about people who struggle for humanity and thanked them for their effort during coronavirus pandemic.

In the post they shared, the successful guitarist and his film/television actress wife Anita Dobson were clapping the people who struggle for safety with neighbors.

Brian May sent the post with the following caption: “THANK YOU again to those who are fighting for our people. Bri & Anita. Cinematography inspired by Carol Reed!!!”

In the comments of the post, many fans thanked and supported them for their good behavior. They also sent their gratitude to people who works for their safety.

With the latest report published on April 24, 2020, 00:04 GMT, the total number of cases in the United Kingdom reached 138,078. 18,738 of these cases lost their lives due to coronavirus.