The 39-year thrash metal band Anthrax star Scott Ian has just updated his social media account with a photo including Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, and Anthrax members and took his fans back to on this day in 2011.

In the photo taken by Andrew Stuart, Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, and Anthrax legends were posing together at Big 4 Coachella.

Scott Ian posted the photo with the following words: “April 23, 2011 was a GREAT day. Big 4 Coachella. Let’s do it again! Pic by @ndrewstuart #anthrax #slayer #megadeth #metallica #big4.”

In the comments of the post, many fans and Scott Ian‘s close friends have expressed how great day it was. They also said that they missing to see them on stage.

According to Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, “The camaraderie is real. There’s a segment of the metal community that would rather still have us feuding – it’s like, ‘It’s much more fun when Dave and Lars hate each other, or when Kerry King talks shit about Metallica.’ Obviously, everybody was very competitive, but there’s nothing to be competitive about now.”

You can find the photo below.