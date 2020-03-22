The British rock band Queen lead guitarist Brian May has just sent a new video through his social media account and continued to inform and warn people against the coronavirus threat.

Recently, Brian uploaded a 59-second video to his Instagram account and informed his followers on the coronavirus outbreak. He stated for the people he calls that they need to stay safe and that they should not go out as long as possible. He also touched on the coronavirus measures in the United Kingdom and said that finally, they had serious measures.

You can read the letter shared by Brian May below.

“Dear humans. Apologies if this is not the uplifting stuff we all need to hear these days. There are times… By watching TV, I meant ‘watching TV NEWS all day’.

“I should also probably explain that my word ‘jolly’ means ‘optimistic’. It’s very important to keep optimism alive in ourselves and others, but the enormity of the battle ahead of us requires us to pause and, with some humility and sobriety, make sure we get our priorities right. Be safe, Folks.

“Just realised I overran my 60 seconds so the end of my message didn’t transmit. I was saying we can’t afford any complacency because it is those dismissive denials which will prevent us winning the war against this monster that is among us. But only if we let them.

“Just one more thing. Finally, finally, we have some serious measures in place in the UK. But, folks, do NOT wait for Mr. Johnson to tell you to cut down your physical social interactions to as close as humanly possible to ZERO. Do it NOW. STAY HOME – and KEEP EVERYONE ELSE OUT. Protect yourself, your family, and all the rest of us too.”

With the latest report published on March 22, 2020, 16:38 GMT, the total number of cases in the United Kingdom reached 5,018. While 244 of these cases lost their lives, 93 defeated the coronavirus. The treatment of 4,681 people continues.