The Milan-based gothic metal band Lacuna Coil female vocalist Cristina Scabbia has forced to make a statement through her social media account about coronavirus after the fans’ support messages to her.

“To all the coilers around the world who are sending me messages being worried for the virus going on right now: thank you so much for worrying but at the moment we are ok and going on with regular life,” Cristina said.

“The situation is not as crazy as the media want you to believe and we are not like in The walking dead,” she added. “Freedom of information has a price to pay, let’s hope we can mantain calm and civic sense without spreading useless fear. We fear nothing.”

Also, the Dutch symphonic metal band Epica singer Simone Simons has commented on the photo and sent black heart emoji for her.

Cristina Sabbia has joined Lacuna Coil in 1996 two years after the band was formed.