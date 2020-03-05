During an appearance with Australian Musician, Alice Cooper‘s touring member Nita Strauss, who also known for her work with Iron Maiden all-female tribute band The Iron Maidens, has talked about her first gig with Alice Cooper and revealed her first standing with Alice.

When the interviewer asked, “Do you remember the first gig with him?”, Nita Strauss replied:

“Oh gosh, I remember it like yesterday. It was crazy. I tell this story often in my clinics, but I used to play in so many different bands, and one of them was a cover band which played ’80s songs: Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, and stuff, and we played ‘Poison’ by Alice Cooper.

“And I just remember my first time standing on stage with Alice and that sample hit to start ‘Poison,’ that sort of ‘whoosh’ sound, and the light sort of did that cross, and I looked over and there was the man himself, and that was sort of, like, my ‘Rock Star’ movie moment.”

Nita also revealed how dreams would come true.

“Like, if you work hard enough and you want it bad enough, dreams come true. I used to play this song in a cover band, and now I’m standing here playing it with Alice.”

Nita Strauss, who’s the first female signature artist with Ibanez guitars, playing guitar for Alice Cooper since 2014.