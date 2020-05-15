Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx started spending a lot of time on social media during the quarantine due to a coronavirus outbreak. The heavy metal bassist has just contacted fans with a new “AskSixx” event he made and answered some fans’ questions.

As many of you know, Nikki Sixx is a radio host, photographer, and author in addition to his musical career. Recently, when he was asked if he thinks about writing more books, Nikki Sixx replied:

“Really inspired to write books, short stories and poetry. I dont really worry if they connect or sell a lot. As a lyricist without a really active outlet (band) you need to reroute.”

Also, when the same fan asked if it was difficult for Nikki to entertain her 8-year-old daughter Ruby, Nikki answered by saying that Ruby is the entertainer of the house.

In 2007, Nikki Sixx published a book named “The Heroin Diaries: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star” that about a collection of his journal entries from 1986-1987.

Really inspired to write books, short stories and poetry. I dont really worry if they connect or sell a lot. As a lyricist without a really active outlet ( band) you need to reroute. https://t.co/hhLiejPyrG — xxıS ıʞʞıN (@NikkiSixx) May 14, 2020