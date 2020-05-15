Alice Cooper‘s touring guitarist Nita Strauss, who has just started to give guitar lessons under the name of Rock Guitar Fundamentals, spoke to Guitar World and gave important suggestions to guitar players who just started to play.

When asked about how long the players should play each day, Nita Strauss said if the players are at the beginning or intermediate level of the course, they would play 15-20 minutes each day.

“As a young guitar player, I would often practice for hours and hours. In today’s age, not a lot of people can fit that into their day.

“But if you’re in the beginning or intermediate portions of the course try doing one lesson and then taking 15 to 20 minutes a day to work on what you’ve learned.”

Nita Strauss also mentioned another great thing that can be done in just 20 minutes.

“Just 15 to 20 minutes working on something new is a great way to start building your practicing habits.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Nita Strauss has also talked about all levels and stated that something everyone can improve on is finding their own style and personality as a guitar player.

Nita Strauss has just shared new details about her current state of music and stated that she finished seven songs but still needs four. She also said that a few songs will be featuring the guest vocals.