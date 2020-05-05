The 41-year thrash metal band Exodus frontman Gary Holt, also known with his 8-year career with Slayer from 2011 to 2019, has just posted a new photo with his wife Lisa Holt and accepted the special birthday wishes.

Recently, he just updated his social media account with a new pose taken in front of a clinic. In the photo he shared, Gary Holt and Lisa Holt was posing for Gary Holt‘s 56th birthday messages. They were outside and not wearing a mask or something.

While he accepts the messages, Gary Holt remembered his marriage with Lisa Holt. He also touched the Exodus and called them as “killer family.”

Gary Holt wrote exactly the following sentences to explain why he is so lucky: “Thanks for all the birthday wishes! Despite the shelter in place and the current pandemic, I’m a super lucky dude. Married to my best friend @lisaholt777 , I play music with my best friends @exodusbandofficial and have a killer family. STOKED. Cheers everyone. Here’s a pick of our visit to Dr. Now’s clinic from My 600 pound life!”

Also, the fans continued to send him birthday wishes through the comments of the photo. Lacuna Coil‘s Cristina Scabbia has also was one of those who sent birthday wishes.