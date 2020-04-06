Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has recently sent a new photo through his official social media account and showed his fans that how he miss to play and that he still thinks the band’s upcoming 2020 Stadium Tour.

In the photo taken by Dustin Jack, Nikki Sixx was walking on the road while holding the umbrella on his shoulder. Also, on his right hand, he was holding his bass guitar, and he seemed as if he was walking the upcoming Stadium Tour.

He sent the photo with the piece of “On With The Show” lyrics.

“Frankie died just the other night

Some say it was suicide

But we know

How the story goes.. With his six string knife

And his street wise pride

The boy was a man before his time

And she knew

All their dreams would come true

But ya see, Frankie was fast

Too fast to know

He wouldn’t go slow

Until his lethal dose

And she knows

He’ll finally come too close”

In the comments of the photo, many fans discussed if the shows will be canceled or not. Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee‘s wife Brittany Furlan has also commented on the photo and joked about the quarantine days by taking the photo.

“Heading out to the grocery store these days like,” she wrote.

The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard and Motley Crue with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will kick off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 7 and conclude at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 5.

On With The Show is taken from Motley Crue‘s debut studio album “Too Fast For Love,” which was released on November 10, 1981, via Leathür Records.