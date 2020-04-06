Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has recently sent a new photo through his official social media account and showed his fans that how he miss to play and that he still thinks the band’s upcoming 2020 Stadium Tour.
In the photo taken by Dustin Jack, Nikki Sixx was walking on the road while holding the umbrella on his shoulder. Also, on his right hand, he was holding his bass guitar, and he seemed as if he was walking the upcoming Stadium Tour.
He sent the photo with the piece of “On With The Show” lyrics.
“Frankie died just the other night
Some say it was suicide
But we know
How the story goes.. With his six string knife
And his street wise pride
The boy was a man before his time
And she knew
All their dreams would come true
But ya see, Frankie was fast
Too fast to know
He wouldn’t go slow
Until his lethal dose
And she knows
He’ll finally come too close”
In the comments of the photo, many fans discussed if the shows will be canceled or not. Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee‘s wife Brittany Furlan has also commented on the photo and joked about the quarantine days by taking the photo.
“Heading out to the grocery store these days like,” she wrote.
The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard and Motley Crue with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will kick off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 7 and conclude at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 5.
On With The Show is taken from Motley Crue‘s debut studio album “Too Fast For Love,” which was released on November 10, 1981, via Leathür Records.
View this post on Instagram
"On With The Show" Frankie died just the other night Some say it was suicide But we know How the story goes.. With his six string knife And his street wise pride The boy was a man before his time And she knew All their dreams would come true But ya see, Frankie was fast Too fast to know He wouldn't go slow Until his lethal dose And she knows He'll finally come too close …………………….::::::::📷 by @dustinjackphoto