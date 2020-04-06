The American heavy metal band Metallica bassist, Robert Trujillo, has recently sent a new post on his official social media account and showed how he gets to relax during this dangerous coronavirus pandemic.

In the photo taken by Robert Trujillo‘s wife Chloe Trujillo, Robert was playing the guitar while sitting with his dog in his crescent-shaped green chair. The words writing in the caption of the photo, “Stay home, make music,’ have drawn attention.

Robert Trujillo shared the photo with the following statement: “Chill time with Riffy boy… photo by @chloetrujillo #stayhome #makemusic.”

The photo attracted great interest by his close friends as the fans. The American actor Jason Momoa and the Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian have commented on the photo.

While Jason Momoa wrote, “Yessss,” Shavo Odadjian showed how he liked the photo by sending the emojis.