Motley Crue‘s legendary bassist Nikki Sixx has mocked the experts’ words about the coronavirus process and expressed his feelings by using a funny meme.

The 61-aged successful musician has recently shared a new photo featuring a bird and two worms. The photo was trying to tell us that bird was waiting for the worms to eat when they go out. As many of you know, the birds one of the foods are worms.

When we examine the photo in detail, it was writing, “Hey! The experts are saying it’s safe to run out again.”

Nikki Sixx has posted the photo through one of his social media channels with no statement.

Nikki Sixx‘s post attracted great interest from the followers of him. The fans wrote in the comments of the post that the world is not ready for this.

