The world-famous musician Gary Holt, known with his 8-year career with the thrash metal band Slayer, has just sent a new post through his social media account and paid his tribute to American comedian Jerry Stiller, who died at the age of 92 due to natural causes.

While he sent the photo, Gary mentioned the American sitcom television series “Seinfeld” and said he is his favorite character in the series. He also revealed that he will raise a toast for him.

Gary Holt included the following letter: “RIP Jerry Stiller, always my favorite character on Seinfeld. I will raise a toast to you during this years Festivus, prior to the airing of grievances and after the feats of strength. What a career and life.”

Jerry Stiller is known as Frank Costanza on “Seinfeld.”