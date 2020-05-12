The world-famous heavy metal band Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne has just posted a new photo about his second concert tour, which named “Diary of a Madman Tour” and undertaken in support of his second studio album, and took fans back to the concert times.

In the photo taken by Ross Halfin, Ozzy Osbourne was sitting in a throne while showing her sharp teeth. Also, he was wearing nothing except his red pants.

“Diary of a Madman Tour,” he wrote in the description of the post.

In addition to their interest, many fans joked about Ozzy Osbourne‘s teeth. They made different jokes about the issue with each other in the comments.

Ozzy Osbourne‘s “Diary of a Madman Tour” kicked off at Ernst-Merck-Halle in Hamburg on November 5, 1981, and concluded at Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans on August 8, 1982.