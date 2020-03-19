The world-famous heavy metal band Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne, who released its twelfth and latest studio album Ordinary Man on February 21, has just updated his official social media account with a rare-known photo including Randy Rhoads, who died on March 19, 1982, at the age of 25.

With the photo, Ozzy took his fans back to Randy Rhoads last show with Ozzy Osbourne before his death, which took place at Knoxville in Tennessee on March 18, 1982. In the photo he shared, Randy Rhoads, who entertained people with his black and white designed guitar, suddenly found himself on Ozzy‘s shoulder. Because Ozzy grasped Randy in his right leg and lifted it up.

“March 18, 1982. Randy’s last show. Knoxville, TN,” Ozzy wrote in the caption of the photo.

In the comments of the photo, many fans expressed the day that Randy‘s last show was one of their heartbreaking days in their life.