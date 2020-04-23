The world-class heavy metal band Motley Crue, which known for its elaborate live performances, has just updated its social media pages including the band’s bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee and said to fans “stay safe” through it.

At the moment shared by Motley Crue, which belongs to Ratt’s Back For More music video, Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx were wearing an officer costume and sunglasses. While approached the end of the video, successful musicians took off their glasses and made a “yes” sign.

Motley Crue took its social media accounts following words: “Officers Lee and Sixx are still advising you to all #stayhomesweethome #mötleycrüe.”

The moment attracted great interest by the fans who saw the post. They remembered Ratt’s Black For More music video.

Motley Crue and Def Leppard will hit the road on June 18 for the 2020 Stadium Tour, which scheduled to conclude at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 5. The tour also feature the special guests Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.