Birmingham-based legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne has just updated his social media account with a stage photo and took his fans back to the past.

In the photo taken in 1985, Ozzy Osbourne was performing on stage while wearing brown and black suspenders. Ozzy, who glowing on the stage with his long hair, seemed to have an angry expression on his face.

“1985 #tbt,” Ozzy Osbourne wrote in the caption of the photo.

In the comments of the post, fans expressed how they love Ozzy Osbourne. They stated he looks weird but even handsome.

The Prince of Darkness, best known as Ozzy Osbourne, has released his latest and twelfth solo album called Ordinary Man on February 21, 2020, via Epic Records.

Here’s the photo shared by Ozzy Osbourne: