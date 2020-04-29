One of the legendary heavy metal bands in the metal community, Motley Crue, has just updated its social media accounts with a new moment and remembered the band’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino show, which held on September 21, 2013, in Las Vegas.

In the photo taken by Craig Myers, we can easily see that Motley Crue was rocking the crowd during their performance.

Motley Crue put the following words in the statement: “Who came to this? Motley Crue ‘Evening In Hell’ residency at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. #motleycrue #mötleycrüe.”

Many fans in the comments stated that they were there. Also, people who did not there wished that they were there. Also, many fans called Motley Crue to their country on the band’s upcoming 2020 Stadium Tour.

Motley Crue will hit the road in June with the Def Leppard for the 2020 Stadium Tour, which scheduled to conclude at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 5. The tour also includes the Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts as the special guests.