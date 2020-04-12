British-American musician Slash, best known as the guitarist of the rock band Guns N’ Roses, has just updated his social media account with a new post that about Easter and celebrated it in a funny way.

In the photo he shared, Jesus was trying to get out of a cave. A police officer who drove through the road has said, ‘Don’t even think about it…’

Slash celebrated the Easter with the following words: “Happy Easter! iiii]; )’”

In the comments of the photo, many fans laughed about the photo. They celebrated each other’s Easter day. The heavy metal band Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has also commented on the photo and said, “Haha.”

You can find the photo shared by Slash below.