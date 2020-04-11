The American heavy metal band Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has supported the important decision announced by the LA County health department that says stay-at-home measures extended until at least May 15.

Nikki Sixx, who isolates himself like all other people and swore to protect his family and himself from the coronavirus, continues to raise awareness about the virus with the warnings he makes almost every day.

Nikki Sixx sent the photo with no caption expect the masked emoji.

In the comments of the post, many fans have also supported the decision announced by the LA County health department. They warned each other to stay safe and to follow the directives of the experts.

With the latest report published on April 11, 2020, 01:50 GMT, the total number of cases in the United States reached 502,876. While 18,747 of these cases lost their lives, 27,314 defeated the coronavirus. The treatment of 456,815 people continues.