The world-famous heavy metal band Motley Crue co-founder/bassist Nikki Sixx has updated his social media account with a special moment never heard before and recalled the strap moment he lived with his close friend.

In the article he shared, Nikki was excited. At the end of the article, he accepted that only a bass player excited about a strap.

“A few of my 20 year old Chrome Hearts bass straps,” he said. “I remember asking Richard one time when we were out riding if he had ever made a guitar strap and he said he hadn’t. A few weeks later he asked me to stop by the factory and handed me these bad motherfuckers. I’ve used them for every show since then and they are as solid as day one. Yeah I know, only a bass player could get excited about a strap.”

Motley Crue will hit the road with Def Leppard for a Stadium Tour in July. The 22-date Motley Crue and Def Leppard 2020 Stadium Tour with the special guests Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will conclude at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on September 5.