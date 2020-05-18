The world-known heavy metal band Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has just posted a new photo including his 19-year-old daughter Frankie Sixx and leaked one of the rare poses of him.

With the post he recently shared through his social media, Nikki Sixx took fans back to his Paris visiting with his daughter Frankie Sixx. They were posing side by side and hugging each other.

Nikki Sixx added the following words in the description: “TB to Paris France with @fr6nkiesixx.”

Except for Nikki Sixx‘s fans, his daughter Frankie has also commented on the photo shared by his father and sent her loves to him.

Nikki Sixx has just talked about the possible project of the band and when he was asked if the band will be performing with the female backup singers/dancers on the upcoming Stadium Tour of Motley Crue, he answered saying that “always, new girls new ideas.”

Motley Crue and Def Leppard‘s Stadium Tour is supposed to be kicking off at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL, on June 18.