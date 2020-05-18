The legendary musician Slash, known with his works for Guns N’ Roses, which formed in 1985, has just added a new photo on his social media including the American actor Fred Willard, who died at the age of 86, and paid tribute to him.

With the photo he recently sent, Slash did not remain silent about the passing of the artist whose death was accepted by his daughter, and showed his respect to him.

In the photo, Fred was sitting on the purple armchair while keeping a goose. In addition to those, he was wearing a sea palette while wearing a yellow hat.

“RIP #FredWillard,” Slash included as a caption to the photo.

In the comments of the post, fans and people who saw the photo thanked him for his works.

The legendary actor was nominated to the Emmy Awards with the movies “Everybody Loves Raymond and “Modern Family. In addition to that movies, he appeared with the epic works including “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me,” “Fun With Dick and Jane,” “Fifty Shades of Black,” “Epic Movie,” “Max Rose” and “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle.”