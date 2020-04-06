Mike Portnoy, known as his 25-year effort with the American progressive metal band Dream Theater, has just posted a new collage through his official social media account and showed his respect to legendary musicians who passed away today.

The musicians that include Whitesnake’s Cozy Powell, Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain, Alice In Chains’s Layne Staley, KISS’s Mark St John, TSO’s Paul O’Neill, and the English businessman and pioneer of guitar amplification, Jim Marshall.

Mike Portnoy sent the following letter in the caption of the photo: “‪Damn, didn’t realize April 5th was such a shared death day… Cozy Powell (Rainbow, Whitesnake, etc), Kurt Cobain (Nirvana), Layne Staley (Alice In Chains), Mark St John (Kiss), Paul O’Neill (TSO, Savatage), Jim Marshall (Marshall Amps)…crazy! RIP to them all.”

In the comments of the photo, many fans paid their tribute to legendary names. Also, a fan named David Brian has shared his own thoughts about the day and said it seems like April 5th is actually the day the music died.

You can see the photo shared by Mike Portnoy below.