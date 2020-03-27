The 56-aged Danish musician Lars Ulrich, best known as the drummer of the American heavy metal band Metallica, has just updated his social media account after a long time and broke his silence about what he does in these quarantine days.

In the photo shared by Lars Ulrich, the legendary drummer showed his followers and fans that he was practicing hard and his loyalty to his job. In the first photo shared as a collage, Lars was smiling while looking at the camera. In the second, the Metallica legend had to snap a photo of his drum and showed the sweat on it to his fans.

“Still at it here at home. How are you guys holding up? #wanna,” Lars wrote in the description of the photo.

The fans admired Lars Ulrich, who showed his loyalty to music and work, even on days when people were locked up in their homes and left all their jobs because of coronavirus.

Metallica has recently announced that they will stream the complete video of a Metallica live show for people, who follow the directives recommended by experts and isolate themselves, on the band’s Facebook page and YouTube channel every Monday.