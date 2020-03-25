The American heavy metal band Motley Crue star Vince Neil‘s girlfriend, Rain Hannah, has just sent a new photo through her social media account and talked about the coronavirus threat which affected the whole world.

Sending her power to people with the letter she shared, Rain said that she continues to meditate and pray every day. She also stated that we should pray for the affected people and send our positive energy to them.

You can read what she wrote below.

“How I really feel about COVID -19!!! I keep praying and meditating. When all feels hopeless know that God has a plan and trust in him. Dig deep into your soul and use this time wisely 🙏🏻 before we know it life will be back to normal and we will be saying remember when! Wishing we didn’t have to work and that we could stay home and veg out! 🙏🏻 Also don’t forget to pray for the people who are affected, sick, and had their lives taken from this ugly virus. And send love to health workers risking their lives to help those affected.”

In the comments of the photo, many fans said we would overcome this in the most powerful way.