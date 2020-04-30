The Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band Megadeth has just updated its social media account with and exciting news and announced that they’re premiering their Wacken Open Air show through social media channels.

While the band showing fans their Wacken Open Air show, which held in Hauptstrasse in Germany on August 4, 2017, they offered the opportunity to chat with the band’s legendary singer Dave Mustaine during the premiere.

Megadeth sent the following caption to make the announcement: “Watch our performance from Wacken Open Air 2017 and chat live with Dave Mustaine NOW at megadeth.com.”

The announcement attracted great interest by the fans who saw it.

Click here to chat with Dave Mustaine.